PHC launches cleanliness week

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday launched cleanliness week to highlight the importance of healthy environment at public places.

As per an official communiqué, the cleanliness week was inaugurated by PHC registrar Khwaja Wajihuddin.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Khwaja Wajihuddin said that Islam placed great emphasis on cleanliness.

He said that Islam lays so much stress on cleanliness that it is considered half of one’s faith and it is also important for human health.

Wajihuddin said that cleanliness of offices and public places is as much important as one’s home and personal belongings.

“The main purpose of organising the cleanliness week is to raise awareness about importance of healthy environment,” he said.

Peshawar High Court Bar Association Vice-President Ibrahim Chamkani also spoke on the occasion.