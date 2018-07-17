Wapda ex-chiefs donate for dams

SWABI: Engr Shamsul Mulk and Shakil Durrani, two former chairmen of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), on Monday donated Rs100,000 each for the construction of Diamer-Basha and Mohmand dams.

At present, Engr Shamsul Mulk is president of Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan and Shakil Durrani is its executive director.

The society is the parent body of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology located in Topi, Swabi district.

Engr Shamsul Mulk, who has also remained Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister in the past, expressed hope that the two energy projects would prove helpful in resolving the issue of load-shedding and contribute to Pakistan’s prosperity.