Personal physician, Hashmi, other: PML-N leaders not allowed to meet Nawaz

RAWALPINDI: Personal physician of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders were not allowed to meet the party quaid, currently lodged in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi in Avenfield corruption case, on Monday.

Dr Adnan visited Adiala Jail and sought permission for meeting his patient for a medical check-up. However, he was not permitted. Earlier, senior politician and PML-N leader Makhdoom Javed Hashmi was also not allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif in Jail. A day earlier, PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was also not allowed in by the jail administration.

He told The News that the jail administration told him visitors could meet Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar only on Thursdays. On Monday afternoon, various other party leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Tahira Aurangzeb, Zaibun-Nisa and Sardar Nasim reached Adiala jail in a convoy to meet their leader, but were not allowed a meeting. Sources said B-Class prisoners are allowed meeting with their relatives and friends twice a week under the law, but Nawaz Sharif’s visitors were being denied a meeting with him.