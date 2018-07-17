Farhat slams PHF’s Asiad selection

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has been reduced to a level where it only cares for restricted players, claimed one of national selectors Farhat Khan blaming federation hierarchy for not consulting him before announcing probables for the forthcoming Asian Games.

In a lengthy talk with The News, former Olympian and World Cup 1994 gold medal-winning team member Farhat Khan expressed his deep concerns over PHF decision not to consider talented and deserving Sindh and KP players for national selection.

“I am a national selector and no one consulted me before naming probable for the Asian Games. The PHF has given wrong impression in its press release that the probable were selected in consultation with all selectors. I am a selector and no one has bothered to take me in confidence before finalizing the list for Games. Some deserving Sindh and KP players were ignored altogether. It is unjust to have players from one province.”

Farhat said Khyzer Akhtar, Junaid and some other players deserve places on the final team what to talk about probable list. “I think one of the main reasons of poor Pakistan show in the Champions Trophy, Asian Champions Trophy, three-nation hockey in Oman and Canadian tour is that deserving players were ignored and no proper training was extended to players.”

He said he took this important matter to the PHF officials knowledge and requested them to reconsider their decision of naming probable without selectors’ consultation. “The PHF officials are making one excuse or the other and are not ready to give deserving players a chance.” Farhat said he also worked with this regime as coach of the team. “When I was head coach of the team I was not even consulted on team selection. When I took the tem to Australia for four-nation event, no proper kits were provided. The sports gears we were provided were of substandard. “

Farhat said government grants and donation are meant for players and officials joyrides. “I am afraid those who get a chance to play for the country are not being looked after properly.”He said as a coach he never got team of his liking. “When Pakistani coach takes over team, in this regime he was never allowed to have players of his choice. Now when the Dutch coach is there, no PHF official has the guts to question him on the poor show in the Champions Trophy. Had a Pakistan coach led team was there in the Champions Trophy, he would have been shown the door by now?”

The former Olympian claimed that as a coach, time and again he requested PHF to select Imran Butt under the bar. “No official was ready to listen to me. Now when I am not there they recalled Imran Butt. The reason is simple. PHF does not want a local coach to succeed. It is surprising to see a sacked Indian team coach getting PHF backing and support.”