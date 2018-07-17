Tue July 17, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 17, 2018

BD truck kills 3 Rohingya of one family

DHAKA: A truck overturned in a Bangladeshi refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar on Monday, killing at least four refugees, three from the same family, police said. The accident happened in Cox´s Bazar, next to Myanmar, and one of the dead was a month-old baby, police said. A truck carrying bamboo overturned near the Balukhali camp, home to thousands of Rohingya. Most Rohingya refugees live in shacks made of bamboo and plastic sheets that cling to steep, denuded hills in Cox´s Bazar. Their numbers have swelled since last August when an army operation in Myanmar, following Rohingya insurgents´ attacks on security forces, prompted an exodus to Bangladesh.

