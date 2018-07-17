Ilyas opposes security forces deployment at polling stations

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ilyas Ahmad Bilour on Monday expressed reservations over the deployment of security forces at the polling stations on July 25 and termed it pre-poll rigging.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, he said that efforts were being made to bring a particular party into power.

Ilyas Bilour said that every political party had objections to the deployment of the forces at the polling stations.

The general election, he said, should be held despite unpleasant circumstances and untoward incidents. He said that ANP would participate in the election at all costs. “Death is preordained,” he remarked.

On the occasion, a political worker, Iqbal Khan, resigned from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and announced joining the ANP.