Cleanliness at restaurants

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is doing a commendable job in ensuring that all food outlets are complying with hygiene rules. Owing to the PFA’s surprise raids, hotels around the province take great care to keep their kitchens clean. But it has been noted that some eateries and food stalls violate the law and provide substandard and unhygienic food to their customers. A couple of days back, I visited a local hotel to dine with my friends. But, our evening was spoiled after we have a look at our food. The main dish had a fly in it, the salad was stale and had a pungent stench, and the water tasted weird.

While these restaurants charge high prices, they provide substandard items. The relevant authorities, which are already doing impressive work by ensuring the quality of food sold at food outlets, should impose heavy fines on those who fail to follow the directions and continue to sell substandard food items.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali