2-month free tourist visa for kids under 18 in UAE

DUBAI: The visa policy has been changing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last few months to attract more visitors to the emirates. The UAE on Sunday announced a change in visa rules for tourists, exempting dependents under the age of 18 from visa fees. According to UAE official news agency, the UAE has introduced a new two-month exemption for dependents of tourists travelling to the country on holidays. Now, tourists can also obtain a fee-free visa for children under the age of 18 years during the summer period from 15th July to 15th September of each year. The move, approved by the UAE cabinet, will exempt accompanying dependents of foreign tourists under the age of 18 from visa fees. Officials said the decision is planned to improve the country’s standing as a leading destination in family tourism. The number of passengers traveling through the country's airports reached 32.8 million during the first quarter of this year, according to the figures released by the authorities. Moreover, Dubai is the hub of shopping and various sale extravaganzas specially during Dubai Shopping Festival in January and Dubai Summer Surprises in July. As temperature soars every year in summer, Dubai offers indoor activities and summer sale during Dubai Summer Surprises. Last month, the UAE Cabinet approved a decision to exempt transit passengers from all entry fees for the first 48 hours, with an extension option for to 96 hours available for a fee of AED50.