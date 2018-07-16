4 flood relief centres established

Rawalpindi : To cope with any possible flood, four flood relief centres have been set up to provide relief to the flood stricken people.

The centres have been established at Moti Mahal, Liaquat Bagh, Bagh Sardaran and Khyaban-e-SirSyed.

Similarly, monitoring of Nullah Leh water level is continuously being carried out.

An official talking to APP on Sunday said that all the arrangements had been completed to cope with any flood like situation during Monsoon.

He urged the citizens to not throw shopping bags and filth, garbage in Nullah Leh that was the main hurdle in smooth flow of water.

"The model emergency service Rescue 1122 is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in the Nullah Leh as the monsoon season has set in.

"According to a Rescue 1122, the rescue staff would be on standby to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims in low-lying areas.

The Rescue 1122 has requested people not to stand on the banks of low-lying areas along Leh Nullah during flood and follow instructions given by the floodcontrol room.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department forecast that rain-thundershower withgusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi,Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions while at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal,Bahawalpur, Multan, Zhob, D.G khan divisions, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls is also expected at a few places in Peshawar, Hazara, kohat divisions and Kashmir.