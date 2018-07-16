Scattered rain, thunderstorm forecast

LAHORE: Weather remained hot and humid in the city on Sunday while Met Office predicted scattered rain with thunderstorm for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lay over north Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. They said weak monsoon currents were penetrating the central and eastern parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting the upper and western parts of the country.

They predicted very hot and humid weather for most parts of the country. However, they forecast rain-thundershower with gusty winds at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu divisions while at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Zhob and DG khan divisions, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy falls are also expected at a few places in Peshawar, Hazara and Kohat divisions and Kashmir, they said.