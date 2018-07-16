Mon July 16, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
July 16, 2018

Daly withdraws from the Open due to injury

GLAGOW: Two-times major champion John Daly has pulled out of the Open Championship starting on Thursday at Carnoustie in Scotland due to a knee injury, organisers said on Sunday. The 52-year-old Daly, who won the event in 1995, will be replaced by fellow American Keegan Bradley at the 147th Open Championship. "It would have been nice to have gotten a cart but unfortunately was turned down by our tour board.I couldn’t even hit balls this am!"

