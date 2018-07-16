Mon July 16, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 16, 2018

Nigeria’s ruling party unseats opposition

ABUJA: Nigeria’s ruling party won a governorship election in southwestern Ekiti state, officials said, unseating the opposition and giving President Muhammadu Buhari a boost ahead of national polls next year. Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) took almost 45 percent of the vote held on Saturday, the electoral commission announced on Sunday. The opposition People´s Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the result, alleging electoral fraud. The vote was a test of the ruling party´s popularity, after the APC split last week when one faction declared it no longer supported Buhari´s government. It later announced it was forming an alliance with the opposition.

