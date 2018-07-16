Late departure

This is to draw the attention of the KP authorities to the issue of Gomal University’s transport system. While students of almost all the departments get free around 12:30pm, buses depart from the university at 2pm. As a result, students have to wait at the university’s bus stops for more than an hour or have to rely on their own transport to travel back in the sweltering and scorching heat.

The university administration should consider rescheduling the departure time of at least a few buses so that students who get done early can go home conveniently.

Faizan Ul Hassan

D I Khan