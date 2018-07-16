Mon July 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2018

Twin cities get good rain

Islamabad: Recording good monsoon rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, the Met Office on Sunday forecast the continuation of the wet spell in the next few days. According to a weatherman, the federal capital recorded 32 milliners and adjoining garrison town 18 millimetres from Saturday night and Sunday evening.

