Workers condemn terror attacks

LAHORE: The working class of Pakistan condemned the suicide attack on a rally in Mastung in which 135 innocent people were killed and 120 others injured.

A large numbers of trade union representatives and workers held a large rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) and observed Sunday as a mourning day. They condemned the brutal killings by terrorists in Mastung, Peshawar and Bannu. The rally was led by veteran trade union leader and APWC General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed along with President Rubina Jamil and Chairman Yousaf Baloch. The participants in the rally offered condolences to the bereaved families. They appealed to the patriotic forces of the nation to strengthen unity to defeat terrorism.