Hurdles ahead of polls not a new phenomenon for PPP: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said the people who are creating hurdles in PPP election campaign will fail.

In a statement, Zardari said everyone knows that these hurdles are not new for the party and the party workers.

"The PPP workers know how to jump over these hurdles," he said.

The former president said that from 1988 till 2018, the PPP’s mandate was stolen either by forming the IJI or stealing votes through pre-poll rigging and rigging on the polling day. He said vilification campaign against the PPP leadership ahead of the elections is not new happening.

Zardari said that he can feel the pain of the families who lost their loved ones in terror attacks. He said that terror acts would not have occurred if the National Action Plan (NAP) was followed in its true letter and spirit.

"Bilawal’s manifesto is a manifesto of peace, progress and prosperity. Elections on July 25 will bring victory for the Jiyalas of the PPP,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the PPP termed the letter by the Sindh government with regard to concerns over security to Zulfikar Mirza as preposterous and asked the provincial government to refrain from becoming a part of vilification campaign against the PPP.

Spokesman for Asif Zardari, Amir Fida Paracha said that in-charge central election cell Senator Taj Haider has sent two letters to the Sindh government, but did not get any response yet confirming or denying to have written such a letter.

"This is a clear indication that the Sindh government is becoming a part of character assassination of Asif Zardari," he said. He said that Asif Zardari is a pro-democracy individual who has promoted culture of tolerance in Pakistani politics.

"The Grand Democratic Alliance is devoid of people’s support and this defeated coterie of unscrupulous individuals is falsely accusing Asif Zardari,” he said.