63 quack centres sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed 63 quack’s centres during last two days in different cities.

According to a press release, the Punjab Healthcare Commission teams accompanied by officials of the district administration and police, carried out anti-quackery drive in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal and Okara.

The teams had visited 213 treatment centres and sealed 63 quack’s businesses, while 86 had quit quackery and started other businesses.

Out of the sealed centres, 24 were in Gujranwala, 18 in Sahiwal, 14 in Okara and seven in Lahore.