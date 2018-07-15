Health secretary visits NIH

Islamabad : New health services and regulations secretary Captain (r) Zahid Saeed visited the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Chak Shahzad on the outskirts of Islamabad.

He met the NIH officials and got a briefing from NIH executive director Dr Aamer Ikram about the activities of the organisation.

The secretary said the ministry would continue supporting the NIH.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation held a regional training workshop on laboratory quality management system here in collaboration with the NIH and Centres for Disease Control, USA.

The event was meant to increase the workers’ understanding of and capacity to implement LQMS in their respective laboratories.

It was attended by over 30 people from health, veterinary and academic sectors of Islamabad, KP, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan regions.