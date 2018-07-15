Rising prices

The prices of essential commodities have been skyrocketing at an unprecedented pace. Petrol has reached the Rs100 per litre mark which has created a lot of problems for people belonging to lower-income families. An increase in petrol prices has resulted in the increase in transport fares.

It seems that the authorities concerned have no regard for the plight of those who are living below the poverty line. Can we dream for a better Pakistan when half of our population are deprived of their basic rights?

Neeraj Kumar ( Karachi )