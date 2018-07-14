Nawaz’s arrest not enough, looted money also be brought back: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry on Friday asserted that the arrest of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif would not be enough; the looted money also be brought back and that they awaited outcome of probe into Hill Mettle, Azizia steel mill and FZE Capital.

Fawad emphasised, “Arresting him (Nawaz) is not enough; Rs300 billion should be brought back to Pakistan, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the government should take necessary actions to bring the looted money back.”

Speaking here at a news conference, Fawad sarcastically said while referring to homecoming of Nawaz and his daughter Maryam that he was returning to Pakistan in a way as if he had conquered Kashmir. “And, he wants those, whose money he looted, to come out for according him welcome,” he remarked.

Citing the NAB law, he said that Nawaz was supposed to answer simple question, as to how the properties in London worth billions were purchased and what was the source as since 1993, Nawaz, Maryam and others had been living in Avenfield flats and these were in the names of Nawaz and his daughter.

The PTI leader claimed that Nawaz failed to give answer to the simple question on source of money and hence this fell in the ambit of corrupt practices in case of a public office-holder while Nawaz had been prime minister thrice, whereas his brother served for 10 years and before that also as chief minister Punjab. He noted that at the Supreme Court, the JIT and then at NAB court, he was asked the same question, which he failed to answer and hence was sentenced on the basis of corrupt practices. “But this is just one case in which a decision has been announced, with it is linked the Hill Mettle case, Azizia Steel Mill and FZE Capital and Nawaz is chairman of FZE Capital and his two sons run it and 16 other companies having transacted Rs300 billion,” he noted.

He claimed that Nawaz and Hasan and Husain Nawaz would be punished in FZE Capital case as they ran it and Avenfield flats were in the names of Nawaz and Maryam and they had been recently awarded punishment; whereas, Nawaz sons continued to safeguard the usurped money of Pakistanis.

Referring to acts of terrorism and violence, he contended that the chief ministers should convene meetings of respective apex committees to thrash out line of action to ensure peace and avert attacks. He claimed that had they been in government, there would have been made no arrests of workers.

Fawad attributed the prevailing situation to the ‘inexperience’ of the caretaker government. “If it were our government, we would have neither arrested nor shut down the mobile service,” he claimed.

About the upcoming general election, Fawad said that tasks need to be accomplished through the provincial apex committees and that timely and peaceful elections were the biggest challenge at the moment.

He cautioned that Pakistan’s enemies wanted instability during elections to make destabilise the country.