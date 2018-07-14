UK police find bottle containing nerve agent

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British police said Friday they have found a “small bottle” containing the Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok in the home of one of two Britons who fell ill from the substance last month. “On Wednesday, 11 July, a small bottle was recovered during searches of Charlie Rowley’s house in Amesbury,” police said in a statement, four months after a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with the same substance. “Scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok.”
