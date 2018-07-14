Sat July 14, 2018
World

AFP
July 14, 2018

UK police find bottle containing nerve agent

LONDON: British police said Friday they have found a “small bottle” containing the Soviet-made nerve agent Novichok in the home of one of two Britons who fell ill from the substance last month. “On Wednesday, 11 July, a small bottle was recovered during searches of Charlie Rowley’s house in Amesbury,” police said in a statement, four months after a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned with the same substance. “Scientists have now confirmed to us that the substance contained within the bottle is Novichok.”

