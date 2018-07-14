Sat July 14, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 14, 2018

Zimbabwe suspends top prosecutor

HARARE: Zimbabwe has suspended its top prosecutor, Ray Goba, for failing to prosecute high-profile corruption cases among other allegations, state media said on Friday. Goba, Zimbabwe’s prosecutor general, is also accused of traveling abroad despite being restricted from doing so, according to The Herald newspaper, a mouthpiece for the government. Reuters could not reach Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority for comment.

