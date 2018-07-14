Zimbabwe suspends top prosecutor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARARE: Zimbabwe has suspended its top prosecutor, Ray Goba, for failing to prosecute high-profile corruption cases among other allegations, state media said on Friday. Goba, Zimbabwe’s prosecutor general, is also accused of traveling abroad despite being restricted from doing so, according to The Herald newspaper, a mouthpiece for the government. Reuters could not reach Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority for comment.
