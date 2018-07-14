Netflix taken to court in India

MUMBAI: An Indian politician has taken streaming giant Netflix to court, asking that it delete “offensive scenes” and derogatory remarks about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in its first Indian original series. The Delhi High Court adjourned the case on Thursday to give judges and respondents time to study the petition filed by Nikhil Bhalla, a lawyer and a member of the opposition Congress party, which Gandhi led for seven years until his assassination in 1991.The series, Sacred Games, is a thriller set in Mumbai with a cast of police officers, spies and politicians. It debuted this month in the first of a series of new shows aimed at the Indian market. In one scene, Gandhi is referred to as a “fattu”, a Hindi slang word for a coward.