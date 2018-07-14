AIOU mails study material to Spring semester students

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of its admissions for the Semester Spring 2018 and uploaded relevant information on University’s website.

Data of the information process and previous incomplete admission forms have also been placed on website.

The nature of objection can be checked from the link http://adms.aiou.edu.pk/objections/ssearch.php.

To check the status of admissions, students can use the following link, adms.aiou.edu.pk, said a news release issued here on Friday.

Those students who could not find information in admission confirmation or objectionable forms relating to Spring 2018, have been advised to immediate send duplicate admission form to Directorate of Admissions, Block No. 4, IMU Section, Allama Iqbal Open University, Sector H-8, Islamabad.

Duplicate admission form can be downloaded from the University’s official website.

The books and other allied material are being mailed to the enrolled students accordingly, said Director Admissions.

Applicants can check and get confirmation of their admission, visiting the website (www.aiou.edu.pk.com).

Last date for submission of duplicate form is 20th July, after this date no form will be entertained and students will be granted admission in next semester and fee will be adjusted.

Duplicate admission form can be downloaded from the University’s official website.

According to the director admissions, the books and other allied material are being mailed to the enrolled students accordingly.

Applicants can check and get confirmation of their admission, visiting the website (www.aiou.edu.pk.com).