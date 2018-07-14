Section 144 slapped on Pindi

Rawalpindi : The city administration on Friday imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order situation in the district and avoid any untoward incident. The city administration in exercise of the powers under section 144 Cr PC, has banned assembly of five or more persons at public places in this regard.

There was a tense situation in every area of city as former prime minister Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were due to arrive in Pakistan.

Mobile service remained suspended in different areas particularly here at Adiala Road on Friday.

A large number of police officials were present around Adiala Road and Adiala Jail to control law and order situation on coming of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. Majority of business activities and even banks were also closed down here at Adiala Road.

Inspector General (IG) Jails (Punjab) has directed Superintendent Adiala Jail to make all arrangements on coming of Nawaz and Maryam.

The PML-N local leadership including former MNA Hanif Abbasi, former MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif, Sardar Naseem, Shakil Awan, Ziaullah Shah, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir and several activists of the party left for Lahore to welcome PML-N leadership.

They also said that police were continuously arresting their workers to create fear and panic among them. They also said that PML-N banners were being removed from all areas.

On the other hand, the local management has removed more than 90 per cent unapproved size banners, panaflexes, posters, billboards and pictures of candidates from different constituencies of Rawalpindi city and cantonment board localities. The authorities are taking action in accordance with the law on violation of Code of Conduct (CoD) issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for upcoming general election 2018.

Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza told ‘The News’ that they were continuously removing unapproved size banners, panaflexes, posters, billboards and pictures of candidates from different constituencies of city without any discrimination. He said that action will continue till election day.