MKRMS seminar: Micro valve to help patients get rid of urine bag

LAHORE: The latest invention of a micro valve will help kidney patients to get rid of urine bags and maiden launch in Pakistan is being done from Lahore.

“Carrying a urine bag all the times creates a lot of social and personal problems for kidney patients, which eventually makes most of them psychiatric patients too,” said Prof Dr Muhammad Nazir, Head of Department of Urology, Dialysis and Kidney Transplant Surgery, Postgraduate Medical Institute/Government Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI AMC LGH) and President Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS), while speaking at a seminar on “Getting rid of urine bag – possible now” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) in collaboration with Bashir Medical and Kidney Centre and Medi Camp International here at a local hotel.

Prof Dr Muhammad Nazir said that medical advancements had helped in introducing modern treatment methods to cure medical complications. “Micro valve is one such invention,” he said, and added that carrying a urine bag was a biggest liability for kidney patients, which was a source of personal and social issues and now it would be dealt with effectively. Previously, he said, the prostate operation was a lengthy procedure and the patient had to carry the urine bag. It frustrates them, makes it difficult for them to do daily household chores, renders them unable to do personal hygiene, feel embarrassment, unable to perform their professional and business jobs and they refrain from attending social gatherings. It causes them trouble while walking and elderly people easily fall down. “Many of those patients eventually develop psychological problems,” he said, adding that micro valve would help to solve their problems. Invented and manufactured in Germany, he said, the micro valve’s life was one month but it was being used around the world.

Prof Dr Muhammad Nazir said that the state-of-the-art treatment services were being provided to kidney patients in Urology Department of LGH free-of-cost, which cost in hundreds of thousands in private hospitals. “The kidney stone of more than 90 percent patients has been removed without incision.” He further informed that first female urologist in Punjab was being trained in Urology Department of Lahore General Hospital.

Medi Camp International’s Chaudhry Arif Hasan said that the company was working to help in resolving the issues of patients in the field of urology, while veteran urologist Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmad congratulated the company for importing such a revolutionary device to mitigate the problems of kidney patients.

Dr Saeed stressed the need to spread awareness among masses regarding prevention and treatment of kidney diseases. With enhanced awareness among the patients, he said, the doctors will be able to provide efficient and quality treatment to the patients. He also suggested holding of training workshops for family physicians, who would disseminate awareness among the public.

Dr Amber Shaheen informed that quality treatment was being provided to kidney patients in Urology Department of Lahore General Hospital in an efficient manner free-of-cost. Besides, Medi Camp International’s representative Jamil Ahmad also spoke on the occasion. Chairman MKRMS Wasif Nagi conducted the seminar, while Muhammad Khaleeq Ahmad recited Quranic verses and Na’at-e-Rasool (PBUH).