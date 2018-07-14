Sat July 14, 2018
Top Story

July 14, 2018

Nawaz to be tried in jail in two cases

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who stands convicted and jailed in the Avenfield reference, and the other accused shall be tried in the remaining two reference in the Adiala Jail. According to a notification issued by the law and justice ministry on Friday, the Accountability Court No 1 shall conduct the trial in the jail.

