CITY PULSE: We’re All Mad Here

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘We’re All Mad Here’ featuring works by Seyhr Qayum. Seyhr’s art practice is primarily based on female identity and society’s collective interpretation. The show continues until July 12. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Hidden Treasures

The Full Circle gallery is hosting an exhibition titled ‘Hidden Treasures’ featuring works by Murad Khan. The exhibition continues until July 14. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Drawn To Form II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art show titled ‘Drawn to Form II: Marking New Spaces’. This exhibition brings together the diverse practices of Abdullah MI Syed, Ali Kazim, Naima Dadabhoy, Noor Ali Chagani and Sadia Salim in a dialogue exploring the intersection between ceramics and drawing. The show continues until August 2. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Who Gets To Talk About Whom

The Gandhara Art Space is hosting a show titled ‘Who Gets To Talk About Whom’. The exhibition will be focused on collaborative works between a number of artists as well as programming that has been developed in conjunction with the show, including talks, lectures and discursive elements. The exhibition continues until August 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.