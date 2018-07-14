S Africa unveils super radio telescope

CARNARVON, South Africa: South Africa on Friday unveiled a super radio telescope, a first phase of what will be the world’s largest telescope in a project to try to unravel the secrets of the universe.

The 64-dish MeerKAT telescope in the remote and arid Karoo region of South Africa will be integrated into a multi-nation Square Kilometre Array (SKA). When fully operational, the SKA telescope will be 50 times more powerful than any other telescope in the world.

"The telescope will be the largest of its own kind in the world -- with image resolution quality exceeding the Hubble Space Telescope by a factor of 50 times," said David Mabuza, the deputy president of South Africa.

Expected to be fully up and running by 2030, the SKA will comprise a forest of 3,000 dishes spread over an area of a square kilometre across remote terrain in several African countries and Australia to allow astronomers to peer deeper into space with unparallelled detail.