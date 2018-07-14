Half of Americans trying to lose weight

WASHINGTON: Half of the adults in the United States are trying to lose weight, according to a study published late on Thursday, with more women than men seeking to shed a few pounds.

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, conducted from 2013 through 2016, found that 49.1 percent of Americans aged 20 and older had tried to lose weight in the last 12 months.

A higher percentage of women -- 56 percent -- had tried to lose weight than men -- 42 percent. Nearly six out of 10 women between the age of 40 and 59 years old said they had tried to lose weight. Nearly 40 percent of the US population was considered obese in 2015-2016, a figure which rises to 70 percent if it includes those considered overweight.

The survey found that it was not only people who were overweight who were looking to lose pounds. One-fourth of those surveyed who were of normal weight or even underweight had sought to slim down. The study found that the most common methods of losing weight were exercising and eating less food.