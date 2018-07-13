Lahore to host 6-nation hockey later this year

LAHORE: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has allotted Six-Nation International Hockey Tournament to Lahore to be conducted later this year.

An official of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said here on Thursday that the tournament was earlier expected to be held at Rawalpindi but after consultations and feedback from various quarters the FIH asked the PHF to hold the event in Lahore.

The PHF further stated that the event was to be hosted in Army Stadium in Rawalpindi but as a new astro-turf is to be laid there, therefore, the tournament is likely to be shifted to Lahore, which was one of the reason of the shift. He said the tournament will be held from September 2 to 10 and the participating teams include Oman, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Qatar, and Bangladesh.