ECP declines to bar PML-N from using Nawaz’ images

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday declined to bar Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from using images of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif during its election campaign.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Muhammad Niaz Inqalabi, who is member of Islamabad Bar Association, had filed applications in the Election Commission, contending that after having been convicted, Nawaz had no right to be an office-bearer or hold session of a party.

During hearing, the four-member bench, headed by Sindh Member Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, Punjab Member Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi asked Inqalabi what he exactly on the matter, and he contended that PML-N be barred from using images of Nawaz during its poll campaign, as he had been convicted by the top court. To this, ECP said that at this juncture, the party name could not be removed now.