Machine Gun Kelly honors daughter Saga with new hand tattoo

MGK gets 'Saga' ink as tribute to daughter

Machine Gun Kelly is a proud girl dad.

The rapper paid a sweet tribute to his and Meghan Fox's daughter, Saga, by dedicating a new ink to her.

MGK's tattoo artist took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a glimpse of Kelly's new tattoo he got.

The closer look shared by the artist, named Zopfi Csepai, gave fans a glimpse of the ink on the back of his right hand, reading "Saga" in capital letters.

"Got some awesome pictures from the SAGA Tattoo I did on @machinegunkelly on stage, the Berlin-based tattoo artist wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly and Fox welcomed their first daughter together, back in March 2025 months after they split.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is also father to daughter Casie, whom he welcomed with ex partner Emma Cannon.

Meanwhile, Fox is also mom to three sons, whom she shares with ex husband Brian Austin Green.

In a chat with Jennifer Hudson on her show in September, Kelly opened up about having tattoos all over his body.

“I’ve realized through research that this is from someone who has extremely high anxiety,” he told the Jennifer Hudson Show host. “But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy.”

He went on to explain, “You know the skin is the largest organ that we have. I’ve already had all my tattoos since I was 13, my whole body has been covered for a long time, and I just wanted to redesign what the human skin could look like. So I came up with, well, I didn’t, but a friend of mine named Roxx came up with this."