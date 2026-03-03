Machine Gun Kelly honors daughter Saga with new hand tattoo
Machine Gun Kelly showed off sweet girl dad moment
Machine Gun Kelly is a proud girl dad.
The rapper paid a sweet tribute to his and Meghan Fox's daughter, Saga, by dedicating a new ink to her.
MGK's tattoo artist took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a glimpse of Kelly's new tattoo he got.
The closer look shared by the artist, named Zopfi Csepai, gave fans a glimpse of the ink on the back of his right hand, reading "Saga" in capital letters.
"Got some awesome pictures from the SAGA Tattoo I did on @machinegunkelly on stage, the Berlin-based tattoo artist wrote.
It is pertinent to mention that Kelly and Fox welcomed their first daughter together, back in March 2025 months after they split.
MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is also father to daughter Casie, whom he welcomed with ex partner Emma Cannon.
Meanwhile, Fox is also mom to three sons, whom she shares with ex husband Brian Austin Green.
In a chat with Jennifer Hudson on her show in September, Kelly opened up about having tattoos all over his body.
“I’ve realized through research that this is from someone who has extremely high anxiety,” he told the Jennifer Hudson Show host. “But in my head, it really interested me in redesigning the anatomy.”
He went on to explain, “You know the skin is the largest organ that we have. I’ve already had all my tattoos since I was 13, my whole body has been covered for a long time, and I just wanted to redesign what the human skin could look like. So I came up with, well, I didn’t, but a friend of mine named Roxx came up with this."
-
Oliver Hudson steps in as 'last minute' for sister Kate at 2026 Actor Awards
-
Will ‘The Crown’ make a comeback amid Andrew's drama?
-
Gavin Casalegno reveals quality he shares with Tom Holland
-
Demi Moore makes first appearance after being called Ozempic victim
-
'Marshals' star explains shocking Monica twist and how it plays out
-
Jim Carrey 'impersonator' Alexis Stone leaves Megan Fox stressed out
-
Justin Bieber's message to Hailey has fans swooning
-
'Bridgerton' showrunner on Daphne, Anthony, Kate and Duke's return in future seasons