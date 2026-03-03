Harrison Ford shares rule he's set in his third marriage

Harrison Ford has shared the guiding principle behind his long marriage to Calista Flockhart.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards in Los Angeles on 1 March, the 83-year-old actor said his approach is not telling his wife what to do.

That philosophy applies at home and to their professional lives, he told E! News.

Ford was also asked whether Flockhart, 61, might appear in his Shrinking series. "That would be up to her,” he replied.

Later in the evening, he received SAG-AFTRA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. During an emotional eight-minute speech, Ford reflected on his decades-spanning career.

"Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it," he said in his acceptance speech,

He continued, "I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted."

Ford also paid tribute to his wife, who was visibly moved during the ceremony. The couple first met at the Golden Globe Awards and married in 2010. They will mark their 16th wedding anniversary in June.