Harrison Ford's emotional speech feels like end of an era?

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford has sparked concern among fans after emotional speech at Actor Awards.

While receiving the Life Achievement Award on March 1, the actor gave unusually emotional speech.

Appearing visibly teary-eyed, Ford, known for his roles in Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and more reflected on his long career. He said, "I'm in a room of actors, many of whom are here because they've been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work, while I'm here to receive a prize for… being alive."

"Sometimes we make entertainment; sometimes we make art. Sometimes we're lucky to make 'em both at the same time, and if we're really fortunate, we also get to make a living doing it," he added. "Success in this business brings a certain freedom that comes with responsibility to support each other, to lift others up when we can, to keep the door open for the next kid, the next lost boy who's looking for a place to belong."

"I'm indeed a lucky guy. Lucky to have found my people, lucky to have work that challenges me, lucky to still be doing it. And I don't take that for granted," Ford also stated.

However, audience was caught off guard by Ford's tearful words with one attendee sharing that "People were whispering that it sounded like a farewell, even if it wasn't meant that way."

As per Radar online, an industry source stated, "Harrison has always been stoic, almost gruff, so to see him tear up like that was striking. It made some people worry about how he's really doing, especially at 83."

"The speech had a valedictory tone. It was reflective, grateful, and almost philosophical. That inevitably sparks concern when someone of his stature and age speaks so candidly about luck and time," they added.

In his speech, Harrison Ford also took a moment to express his gratitude to his wife, Calista Flockhard, and his colleagues. "I want to say thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart, to my peers, to my extraordinarily beautiful wife Calista, and my family, who have given me love and courage through all of it, and thank you to SAG-AFTRA for honoring me with this prize," the actor stated.