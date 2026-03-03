Jennifer Lopez dumps Ben Affleck again

After ending her marriage with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has also ended her working relationship with the ex-husband.

Insiders have recently revealed that the Hollywood superstar is walking away from Affleck and longtime collaborator Matt Damon.

Lopez is said to be making some career changes as she stepped away from the projects connected to the duo's production company after disappointing box office results from their recent collaborations including Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The source told the US-based media outlet, "After the underwhelming results of Jen's Artists Equity films, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, it's a relief for everybody that she'll break the links between her projects and Matt and Ben's studio."

They went on to add, "According to Jennifer's camp, [Spider Woman] was a win, because she's proud of it and she got amazing reviews."

Despite all of it, insiders claim that Damon and Affleck have "huge respect for Jennifer as a movie star and an artist."

"This film was put together when Jennifer and Ben were a loving couple with big dreams about collaborating on films. Matt fully backed their vision and he and Ben wrote a big check to get this movie going," the source spilled.

It is pertinent to mention that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck "can't resist making vanity projects driven by actors." They won joint Oscars for 1997 film Good Will Hunting. "It's long past time for them to get real and get their studio's films selling tickets at the box office," the source noted.

Showbiz insider notes that Jennifer Lopez has finally understood that she's "better served generating her own projects, through her own production company, instead of lining up with Matt and Ben's vision."

In fact, most big companies see this move as the right one, especially those that are "still willing to make expensive movies starring Jennifer, like Amazon and Netflix."

"They want the real J.Lo, not some edited version concocted by Matt and Ben, and she's ready to give it to them," the insider claimed.