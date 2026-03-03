Jennifer Hudson reveals financial advice she gives her teen son

Jennifer Hudson is making sure her son understands money long before he reaches adulthood.

The Oscar winner, 44, recently revealed she has been speaking with her 16-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., about credit scores, bills, and financial discipline as part of a new partnership with Credit One Bank.

“My son, he's 16 now, and I've been trying to find ways to teach him different things about credit to prepare him by far better than what I was prepared with or not,” she told People.

Hudson spoke of a free game called Cards on the Table, designed to introduce young people to the basics of building and protecting credit. She said practical tools are more effective than lectures when it comes to teenagers. “It's hard to get the young people's attention, so what better way than through a game, almost like tricking them into it?”

She wants David to grasp the long-term impact of everyday decisions. “I want him to understand how important it is to try to create good credit,” she explained.

She added, “Like son, don't max out that credit card. Or make sure you pay your bills on time. If you think about it, our credit is our grade in our adulthood.”

The former American Idol finalist shares David with her ex-fiancé, David Otunga Sr. The teenager has recently been accompanying his mother to several high-profile events, including the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and the premiere of GOAT. “He's 16 now, so if he comes outside with Mama, that's a compliment in itself,” she quipped.