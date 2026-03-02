Oliver Hudson steps in as 'last minute' for sister Kate at 2026 Actor Awards

Oliver Hudson saved his sister, Kate Hudson’s 2026 Actor Awards night as a last minute replacement of her date with her fiance.

The How To Loose a Guy actress stepped out for the star studded award show with her older brother on Sunday, March 1.

During a chat with Entertaiment Tonight at the red carpet, the 46-year-old actress revealed that Oliver saved her day by agreeing to attend the show with her after her fiance Danny Fujikawa got “crazy sick” before the show.

“This is an impromptu,” Kate said of the brother-sister duo’s sibling date, as Oliver noted that it was a “last-minute situation.”

Sharing what happened behind the scenes, Kate revealed, Danny got, like, crazy sick.”

“And I was like, ‘Oliver, you need to be my date!’ ” she added.

As it was a last minute invitation for Oliver, he revealed that he sported an 18-year-old tuxedo, lying in his wardrobe. He brought the three-piece originally for the premiere of his sitcom Rules of Engagement, which began airing in 2007.

"I’m not a stylish man,” Oliver remarked.

At the annual award show, formerly known as Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), Kate earned a nomination for her performance in Sung Sung Blue in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

However, Hamnet actress Jessie Buckley won the award,