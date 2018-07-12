Thu July 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

PML-N Lower Dir activists to leave for Lahore

TIMERGARA: The activists of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to leave for Lahore on Friday to welcome party chief Nawaz Sharif on his return from London.

Talking to journalists here, PML-N Lower Dir general secretary and party candidate for NA-6 Dir-I Javed Akhtar said that the motorcade consisting of dozens of cars would leave for Lahore on Friday to accord warm welcome to party head Nawaz Sharif at the Lahore airport.

He said initiating China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, ending loadshedding, conducting nuclear explosions and construction of other mega projects were the achievements of the PML-N government. He said the PML-N would form governments in centre and provinces.

