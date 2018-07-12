England series useful WC rehearsal: Sharma

LONDON: India can use the three-match One Day International series with England as a useful learning curve ahead of next year’s World Cup, says the tourists’ vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

England and Wales are hosting the quadrennial one-day tournament and Sharma told the media on the eve of their first ODI game at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, the series will tell them much about how they are placed in their bid to be crowned world champions for a third time.

“It is very important, since the World Cup is going to be played in this part of the world,” said Sharma.“In terms of preparation it’s very important, in terms of our combinations and what our targets are going to be.

“We have seen England against Australia and they were really high scoring games, it’s gong to be crucial to see where we are as a team.“In the last year or so we have played some good cricket, in and out of India, this tour brings another challenge for us.”

Sharma, who comes into the ODI series in fine fettle having scored an unbeaten 100 in India’s seven wicket T20 series clinching win over England last Sunday, says he and his teammates would not be intimidated even if the hosts post a high target.

England scored a world record 481 runs in their last ODI match at Trent Bridge, admittedly against an under-strength Australian side, who were white-washed 5-0 in the series.“This team (India) likes chasing down targets,” said Sharma.

“Whatever we do we don´t go out and bat like we have to score 400 runs. We bat normally and see where you are at 30 overs and analyse it.“We noticed the last series played here it was high scoring games and this is where they scored 481 runs.

“I’m expecting nothing else than a high-scoring series. It’s always nice to see the score in front of you and see how you can bat.”England batsman Joe Root — the national side’s Test captain but who reverts to the ranks for the shorter format versions of the game when Eoin Morgan is the skipper — said he wasn’t going to make any wild predictions of them topping the score they posted against the Australians.

“It’s dangerous to think too far ahead,” said Root, who will hope to retain his place in the ODI line-up after being dropped for the final T20 match.“One thing we have been good at is assessing things early on and planning an innings.“It might be the case, it might not, but ultimately it’s about winning the series and coming out of what has been an impressive white-ball summer.”