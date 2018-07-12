Future Gladiators Cricket in 8 cities

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators have joined hands with Red Bull for the seventh edition of upcoming nationwide Campus Cricket Tournament under the banner of `RBCC Future Gladiators’ which will be played in eight cities of Pakistan.

Universities of as many as eight cities will fight it out to become national champion. The cities include Karachi, Lahore Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Hyderabad. Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said that he is excited that his franchise are launching one of its kind partnership with Red Bull to mark the start of one of the biggest sporting activations in Pakistan. The RBCC is the only global T20 cricket tournament for university students where campuses from eight countries participate for national pride and become world champions.