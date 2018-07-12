Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Future Gladiators Cricket in 8 cities

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators have joined hands with Red Bull for the seventh edition of upcoming nationwide Campus Cricket Tournament under the banner of `RBCC Future Gladiators’ which will be played in eight cities of Pakistan.

x
Advertisement

Universities of as many as eight cities will fight it out to become national champion. The cities include Karachi, Lahore Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan and Hyderabad. Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said that he is excited that his franchise are launching one of its kind partnership with Red Bull to mark the start of one of the biggest sporting activations in Pakistan. The RBCC is the only global T20 cricket tournament for university students where campuses from eight countries participate for national pride and become world champions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar