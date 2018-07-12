Man shot dead by friend in Iqbal Town

LAHORE: A 24-year-old man was shot dead by his friend in the Iqbal Town area on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Muneeb of Moon Market, Iqbal Town. Muneeb was eating burger at a shop when accused Abdullah shot at and injured him and flee from the scene. Muneeb was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the reason behind the murder was unknown. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

found dead: A 22-year-old girl was found dead in Old Anarkali police precinct on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted the body of a girl near Nasser Bagh and informed police. Police said the girl apparently belonged to a well-off family. The body was removed to the morgue. A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Factory Area. Police claimed the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of overdose. The body was shifted to the morgue. A 30-year-old man died after falling from the stairs in his house in Sabzazar on Wednesday.

The deceased, Sajid, hailed from Bahawalpur. He slipped from the stairs and his head hit the ground. He was rushed to hospital but he could not survive.

Van kills woman: A speeding van killed a woman and injured a man near Bhobatian Chowk, Raiwind Road, on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Amina Bibi and the injured Ghulam Arif. Both were on their way on a bike when a speeding van hit their bike. As a result, Amina died on the spot and Ghulam got severe injuries. The accused driver fled from the scene. The injured man was admitted to hospital and the body was shifted to the morgue.

Accidents: A total of 871 road accidents were reported in the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Six lives were lost and 603 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant cities. However, some 383 victims with minor injuries were provided the first aid by emergency teams. According to the data, 465 drivers, including 28 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians and 418 passengers were among the victims of the accidents. The statistics showed 230 accidents were reported in Lahore, 81 in Faisalabad and 72 in Multan. The details further showed 641 motorbikes, 126 auto-rickshaws, 87 motorcars, 42 vans, nine passenger buses, 36 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.