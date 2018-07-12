A method to ensure success

There are many opinions about climate change -- whether it's happening or not -- so that's another debate but we need to keep a watch on the environment and try and rectify the mistakes made in the name of development in our own areas or cities. Too many trees felled; roads, building and public service utilities built without proper drainage; no water reservoirs and so on, have created problems for the general public.

All is not lost because there are small groups of individuals who are trying to do their best to fix things with just their enthusiasm and limited resources and one of these is to plant more trees. The original method people were encouraged to use was to throw seeds in open spaces because this is what had been recommended but it was soon learned that it was not such a good idea as most of the seeds either got destroyed; were eaten by birds or taken away by ants to build their nest eggs.

To keep seeds safe, some brilliant person somewhere came up with the 'clay ball' or 'seed ball' method - adapted somewhat from the 'clay pebble' a growing medium that is most often used in hydroponic gardening -- which gives good results and this is being used wherever trees need to be planted in large numbers. Seeds of trees -- they should be indigenous to derive the utmost benefit from them -- are encased in good quality mud balls, left to dry to make them firm, after which they are 'planted' in strategic spots -- an open space that can be monitored would be ideal but any place will do. These seeds germinate and sprout after rain; they are kept safe until the roots are strong enough and eventually burst out and take hold in the ground. Now that the monsoon season is about to begin, this is the ideal time to use this method.

One group which has already initiated this method is the Friends of Margala Hills National Park and hopefully others will follow suit - even individuals can do it if they are environmentally conscious and want to 'do their bit,' as they say. So get going folks! Now is the time to show you care - lets plant more trees and show the government departments how it's done.