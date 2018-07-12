Electoral prospects in Larkana Division

LARKANA: This far northern division of Sindh, bordering with Balochistan, has 7 NA seats and 17 PA seats. Due to the delimitation carried out on basis of 2017 census, this division lost one NA and one PA seat from Kashmore and Shikarpur districts respectively.

This division has some of the biggest political heavy weights including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aftab Shaban Mirani and Mohammad Mian Soomro, the former Sindh governor and caretaker prime minister during Gen (retd) Musharraf’s tenure are ready to pounce on opponents in the elections. Earlier Zulifiqar Alil Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto contested from their ancestral seat from this division.

NA 196 Jacobabad: This constituency covers the whole district. Here 11 candidates are in the run for this seat including former Sindh governor, chairman senate and caretaker prime minister and the scion of Soomro family, Mohammad Mian Soomro, who is contesting on the PTI ticket with support of the GDA against PPP’s Aijaz Jakhrani. Jakhrani had contested and won against Illahi Bux Soomro, Mohammad Mian’s uncle, in 2002, 2008 and 2013. Some people expect a good fight in this constituency. However, minority vote appears to be the decisive factor.

NA 197 Kashmore: As many as 19 candidates are testing their luck on this NA seat but the actual contest is between PPP’s Ahsan Mazari and GDA’s Abdul Ghani Bijarani. Mazari is clear favorite as his uncle has big support in Kashmore and one of the candidates on the provincial seat seat has already returned unopposed.

NA 198 Shikarpur I: PPP’s Abid Bhayo, Independent Abid Jatoi and MMA’s Abdullah Pahore are the main contenders among 13 contestants for this national assembly constituency. The GDA has not fielded any candidate, while its candidate on PA 7 is supporting Jatoi which has created an interesting situation. On one hand that support has brought Jatoi to fighting position and other hand it has angered the GDA candidate on NA 199, who fears that this behind the scene pact may lead to the defeat for his son who is candidate on PS 8.

NA 199 Shikarpur II: Ghaus Bux Mahar of GDA, Zulfiqar Kamario of PPP and Abdullah of MMA are among the 13 candidates for this seat. But the actual competition is between Ghaus Bux Mahar of GDA, who has won every election since 1997 and is master tactician of electioneering in Shikarpur and PPP’s Kamario. MMA’s Abdullah can be a spoiler for Mahar because both hail from same area and have the support of the same community. This seat may give surprising results on 25th July, 2018.

NA 200 Larkana I: This is one of the most widely watched constituencies of the country as the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in the race against 17 candidates including Rashid Mehmood Soomro of MMA, having support of GDA and PTI’s Amir Bux Bhutto despite a PTI candidate Halima Bhutto in the race from the same seat. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in the clear lead.

NA 201 Larkana II: 8 candidates are contesting on this seat while contest is between PPP’s Khurisheed Junejo and GDA’s Allah Bux Unar. People of the area and odds are favoring PPPP candidate until some miracle happens and turn the tide in favor of the GDA candidate.

NA 202 Kamber ShahdadKot I: Ex chief minister Sindh Aftab Shaban Mirani of PPP is facing 12 candidates which includes ex MPA Sultan Khuhawar, Saifullah Abro, Muzaffar Brohi and Nazeer Magsi contesting as independents and MMA’s Nasir Mehmood. Aftab Shaban Mirani is in clear advantage.

NA 203 Kamber ShahdadKot II: With around 11 candidates in the contest on this constituency which includes Mir Amir Magsi of PPP, Faiz Mohammad of GDA, Sakhawat Ali of PTI and Zulfiqar Ali of AWP. PPP’s Amir Magsi will have a walk over this constituency.