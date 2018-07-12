Archroma acquires M Dohmen SA shares

KARACHI: Switzerland-based Archroma, a global color and specialty chemicals’ company, on Wednesday announced it has acquired all remaining minority shares in M Dohmen SA, an international group specializing in the production of textile dyes and chemicals.

A company statement said Archroma first acquired an interest in the capital of M. Dohmen S.A. with a 49 percent share in 2014 followed by an additional 26 percent share in 2017. Now, it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 25 percent share of M Dohmen SA.

It added that Archroma was already serving customers of both companies with the combined product portfolio on all markets where both companies have a presence. Archroma and M. Dohmen product portfolios ideally complement each other, especially in the area of dyes and chemicals for synthetic fibers and wool, including for the automotive sector, the statement said.

Archroma said it would now be able to proceed with the full integration of the M Dohmen organisation into Archroma, which will allow its experts worldwide to better focus on serving its customers’ needs and requirements.