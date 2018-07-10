Session on ‘Turkmenistan - Heart of the Great Silk Road’ held

ISLAMABAD: The Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) jointly organised an Interactive Session in collaboration with the Embassy of Turkmenistan, Islamabad on “Turkmenistan - Heart of the Great Silk Road" here on Monday, says a press release.

The aim and focus of the session was to highlight and provide an opportunity for the participants to understand the importance of Turkmenistan as a pivotal part of the ancient Silk Rout.

The session was chaired by Major General ® Hafiz Masroor Ahmed – Vice President Center for Global & Strategic Studies. He stated that Turkmenistan and Pakistan enjoy cordial relations, which are characterised by bonds of historical, cultural and religious affinity and mutual respect. Both sides attach great importance to the friendship between their people and the need to further strengthen their cooperation in diverse fields, he added.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov highlighted the progress and development of Turkmenistan. He said the slogan, “Turkmenistan – Heart of the Great Silk Road”, reflects the concept of modern development of the country, which is based on centuries-old historical experience, cultural traditions, rich spiritual heritage and human values. The Great Silk Road is considered to be one of the successful achievements of ancient civilisations. Turkmenistan pays special attention to the popularization of the phenomenon of the Great Silk Route as a factor, connecting the nations and cultures.

Regional expert Dr Mehmoodul Hassan Khan said Turkmenistan & CIS have highlighted the energy policy of Turkmenistan. He stated that Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan and India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline confirms valuable contribution of energy policy of Turkmenistan.

‘Turkmenistan, possessing one of the largest energy potential in the world, strives for the establishment of stable structure of the global energy security.

Turkmenistan has the world’s fourth largest estimated reserves of natural gas. Turkmenistan strives to give its unlimited energy resource potential to the disposal of the mankind, realising the energy policy based on the principles of combined modernisation of fuel and energy complex and diversification of energy supplies to the world markets’ he said.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi presented about the historical monuments and importance of MERV on the Great Silk Road. The Great Silk Road was the old trade route which initiated from the Chinese ancient city of Xian.

The Central Asian region had become an integral part of the world of Muslim civilisation ever since the 7th century. It was considered as Gateway to Central Asia and was especially important in terms of trade and politics during 9th and 10th centuries. The territory of Turkmenistan is still rich in monuments which in antiquity were the most considerable stops on the Great Silk Road. They are the magnificent and unique architectural masterpieces of the past.

Azat Satlykuliev highlighted the importance of international trade routes from China to Middle East via Amul, Merv, Sarakhs, Abiverd, Nisa, from Near East countries to Russia via Dehistan and Kunyaurgench, to India via Zemm used to cross the territory of Turkmenistan in ancient and medieval times and also the prospects of tourism and Desert Race Amul-Hazar 2018, International Rally, which was held in Turkmenistan.