Every conspiracy against Nawaz failing: Maryam

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that every conspiracy against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is failing. She was speaking to media in London where she said the public raised its voice against the injustices being meted out to the former prime minister. Voice raised against injustice cannot be muffled, said Maryam Nawaz. “May be there remains something missing in Imran Khan’s upbringing,” said Maryam while commenting on her father’s political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman. Nawaz and Maryam are still in London and are expected to return to the country on Friday. —