Lahore NAB seeks chopper to shift Nawaz to Pindi

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The Lahore NAB on Monday requested Bureau’s Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal to provide a helicopter for shifting former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz upon their arrival in Lahore directly from the airport to the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Sources in the Bureau confirmed that NAB Lahore DG Saleem Shahzad had written a letter to Javed. They added that the request was made in a bid to avoid any unpleasant situation at the time of arrival of the duo.

Earlier, the Bureau decided to arrest Nawaz and Maryam upon their return at the airport for which, it is learnt, two teams have been constituted to be deployed at the airports in Lahore and Islamabad.

According to the sources, Javed will make the decision today (Tuesday) and if he permitted then an official request would be sent to the Cabinet Division for this purpose will be sent.

They said after the approval of request, both of them would be shifted from the Lahore airport to the Adiala jail. They were of the view that the arrest of Nawaz and Maryam outside the airport could create complications similar to that faced by the NAB in the arrest of Capt Safdar.

However, they confirmed that the request yet had not been approved by the chairman. According to the sources, the final decision would have to be taken by the Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, if the Ministry of Interior and the Cabinet Division agreed to the request.