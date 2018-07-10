Donations requested for dams fund

Islamabad: The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) management has requested the staff members to contribute money to the fund for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The finance ministry had established the fund on the orders of Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. PIMS Executive Director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood issued a circular requesting the staff members of the hospital to donate money for the dam fund.

It said all PIMS employees should become part of the noble cause by depositing the maximum possible donations in the bank account opened by the finance ministry, Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018.

The people can deposit money in all branches of the State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan and other scheduled banks.

The CJ has already deposited Rs1 million in the account from his personal account, while the officers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force would contribute their two-day salary and soldiers one-day pay to the fund.