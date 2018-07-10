Stuck on our way

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Getting stuck in a traffic jam so that a VIP protocol can pass is a common occurrence across the country. For a few influential personalities, people have to wait for hours.
Ambulances carrying patients to hospitals also couldn’t navigate through the traffic. Everyone should speak up against this so-called VIP culture.
Fayaz Hussain Abro
Naudero
Comments