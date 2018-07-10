Tue July 10, 2018
Newspost

July 10, 2018

Stuck on our way

Getting stuck in a traffic jam so that a VIP protocol can pass is a common occurrence across the country. For a few influential personalities, people have to wait for hours.

Ambulances carrying patients to hospitals also couldn’t navigate through the traffic. Everyone should speak up against this so-called VIP culture.

Fayaz Hussain Abro

Naudero

